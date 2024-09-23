Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains on Central Line Running 30 Minutes Late

Local trains on the Central Line of the Mumbai division were running 25 to 30 minutes behind schedule on Monday, September 23. According to the information, train services from Karjat station to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus were delayed by almost 20 minutes.

Train disruption occurred during the early hours of Monday, which frustrated daily commuters and officegoers. However, Central Railway has not provided any updates about the recent disruption.

Earlier on Monday, the Central Railway of Mumbai division converted several AC local trains to non-AC due to technical issues. The DRM Mumbai posted on its official X handle informing commuters that due to some technical issues, the AC Trains will run as non-AC today (September 23). The CR also provided the timings of the trains as below.