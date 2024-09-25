Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains Running 20 Minutes Late on Central Line; Several AC Locals to Operate as Non-AC Today

Local trains on the Central Line were running 15 to 20 minutes late in the early hours of Wednesday, September 25. According to the information we received, there were heavy crowds at stations as trains were not on time.

Disruption of train service during pick hours frustrates Office-goers and early morning commuters. However, Central Railway has not yet commented regarding the train schedule.

Meanwhile, to accommodate commuters during the ongoing shortage of air-conditioned (AC) trains, Central Railway has announced that several local train services on the Dombivli route will run non-AC on September 25. The decision comes as a temporary measure to ensure the smooth operation of local trains and provide adequate seating for passengers.

The following trains will run as NON-AC today (25.09.2024) due to a technical issue. pic.twitter.com/Bfd7vUHeTx — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) September 25, 2024

Down Local Trains

08:49 CSMT to Kalyan

11:58 CSMT to Ambarnath

04:01 CSMT to Dombivli

06:40 Parel to Kalyan

09:39 Parel to Kalyan

Up Local Trains

07:16 Kalyan to CSMT

10:25 Kalyan to CSMT

02:00 Ambarnath to CSMT

05:32 Dombivli to Parel

09:36 Kalyan to CSMT.