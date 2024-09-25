Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains Running 20 Minutes Late on Central Line; Several AC Locals to Operate as Non-AC Today
September 25, 2024
Local trains on the Central Line were running 15 to 20 minutes late in the early hours of Wednesday, September 25. According to the information we received, there were heavy crowds at stations as trains were not on time.
Disruption of train service during pick hours frustrates Office-goers and early morning commuters. However, Central Railway has not yet commented regarding the train schedule.
Meanwhile, to accommodate commuters during the ongoing shortage of air-conditioned (AC) trains, Central Railway has announced that several local train services on the Dombivli route will run non-AC on September 25. The decision comes as a temporary measure to ensure the smooth operation of local trains and provide adequate seating for passengers.
The following trains will run as NON-AC today (25.09.2024) due to a technical issue. pic.twitter.com/Bfd7vUHeTx— DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) September 25, 2024
Down Local Trains
08:49 CSMT to Kalyan
11:58 CSMT to Ambarnath
04:01 CSMT to Dombivli
06:40 Parel to Kalyan
09:39 Parel to Kalyan
Up Local Trains
07:16 Kalyan to CSMT
10:25 Kalyan to CSMT
02:00 Ambarnath to CSMT
05:32 Dombivli to Parel
09:36 Kalyan to CSMT.