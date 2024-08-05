Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains Running 25 Minutes Late on Central Line After Technical Issue Being Resolved (Watch Video)

Central Line services are currently experiencing delays of about 25 minutes due to a technical issue that occurred between Thakurli and Kalyan. Although the problem has been resolved, it has caused significant disruptions to the train schedules. The Central Railway technical team worked swiftly and efficiently to address the issue. As a result, several stations are experiencing overcrowding, as reported by various social media sources.

The disruption was caused by a breakdown of the Overhead Electrification (OHE) system on the down slow line between Thakurli and Kalyan, which in turn affected the up slow line. Some commuters claimed there were loud blast-like sounds from the OHE at those spots.

The Central Railway network, responsible for operating over 1,800 suburban services across four corridors—Main, Harbour, Trans-Harbour, and Belapur-Uran—serves approximately 4 million commuters daily. This incident underscores the critical importance of reliable signalling systems in maintaining the smooth operation of suburban train services and highlights the challenges involved in managing such a vast network.



