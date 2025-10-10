Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Line Services Running 5–15 Minutes Late Towards Churchgate

Commuters on Mumbai’s Western line experienced delays this morning as local trains heading towards Churchgate from Virar, Dahanu, Borivali, and Andheri were running 5 to 15 minutes behind schedule. The unexpected disruption caused inconvenience during the busy morning hours, leaving several passengers stranded on overcrowded platforms and struggling to manage their daily commute. Many travelers expressed frustration over the lack of timely updates, as no official reason for the delays has been provided by Western Railway authorities. With peak-hour traffic affected, the disruption highlighted the challenges faced by thousands of daily commuters relying on the city’s suburban rail network.

Local trains running 10 to 12 minutes late on Western Line towards Churchgate.#Mumbai#MumbaiLocal — LMS ✏️ (@Lalmohmmad) October 10, 2025