Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces 12-Hour Mega Block Between Jogeshwari and Goregaon for Bridge Maintenance

Western Railway (WR) has declared a 12-hour mega block on the tracks between Jogeshwari and Goregaon stations in Mumbai, scheduled from 11:30 pm on November 16 to 11:30 am on November 17. This essential maintenance work will disrupt both suburban and mail/express train services.

During the block, the UP and DOWN slow lines, along with the Harbour lines, will be impacted. To minimize disruption, WR will reroute all UP and DOWN slow line trains onto the fast lines between Andheri and Goregaon/Borivali stations. However, trains will not stop at Ram Mandir station during this period due to platform unavailability. Furthermore, Harbour line services from Central Railway will be terminated at Andheri station, and several slow trains between Churchgate and Goregaon/Borivali will also end at Andheri.

WR has warned passengers that mail and express trains traveling through the affected stretch could experience delays of 10 to 20 minutes. The block is part of ongoing infrastructure improvements aimed at enhancing the efficiency of Mumbai’s busy railway network.