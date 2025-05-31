Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces 36-Hour Block from May 31 to June 2 for Dismantling of Kandivali Yard Booking Office

The Western Railway (WR) announced a special 36-hour block to carry out dismantling work of a Kandivali Yard booking office on the fifth line from Saturday afternoon, May 31. The WR, in its statement, said that to facilitate the dismantling of the elevated Booking Office at Kandivali Yard block, the block will be imposed for 36 hours at 1 pm today and continue until 1 AM on Monday, June 2.

At least 73 local suburban trains in Mumbai will remain cancelled on the first day of the major block and 89 on the following day, including almost 60 fast trains. Due to this, suburban and mail express trains will be run on the fast Western Line, said Vineet Abhishek, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

कांदिवली यार्ड येथील एलिव्हेटेड बुकिंग ऑफिस तोडण्याच्या कामाकरिता पश्चिम रेल्वे द्वारे शनिवार, ३१ मे २०२५ रोजी दुपारी ०१.०० ते रविवार/सोमवार, ०१/०२ जून २०२५, रोजी रात्री ०१.०० वाजेपर्यंत ५ व्या लाईन आणि यार्ड लाईनवर ३६ तासांचा मेजर ब्लॉक घेतला जाईल. या ब्लॉकचा काही गाड्यांवर… pic.twitter.com/jleIvmvMZy — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 30, 2025

Affected Train Services Are:

Train No. 19418 Ahmedabad – Borivali Express journey commencing on 30th & 31st May, 2025 will short terminate at Vasai Road. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Vasai Road and Borivali.

Train No. 19425 Borivali – Nandurbar Express journey commencing on 31st May & 01st June, 2025 will short originate from Bhayandar. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Bhayandar.

Train No. 19426 Nandurbar – Borivali Express journey commencing on 31st May, 2025 will short terminate at Vasai Road. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Vasai Road and Borivali.

Train No. 19417 Borivali – Ahmedabad Express journey commencing on 01st June, 2025 will short originate from Vasai Road. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Vasai Road.