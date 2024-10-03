Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces 4-Hour Night Block between Goregaon and Kandivali on October 3-4

Western Railway has announced that, as part of the ongoing Line 6 work between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, there will be a scheduled block on Thursday and Friday, October 3 and 4, 2024. The block will take place from 00:30 to 04:30 on the up and down slow lines at Goregaon, lasting for four hours. Additionally, a one-and-a-half-hour block will occur from 02:00 to 03:30 on all lines.

गोरेगाव आणि कांदिवली स्थानकांदरम्यान सुरू असलेल्या 6व्या लाईनच्या कामाच्या अनुषंगाने, गुरुवार/शुक्रवार, 03/04 ऑक्टोबर 2024 रोजी मध्यरात्री 00:30 ते 04:30 वाजेपर्यंत गोरेगाव येथे अप आणि डाऊन धीम्या लाईनवर 4 तासांचा तसेच 02:00 ते 03:30 वाजेपर्यंत सर्व लाईनवर दीड तासाचा ब्लॉक… pic.twitter.com/CdmMWY6WV2 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) October 3, 2024

The project entails the installation of a 4.5-km segment of the sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations. This new line will run along the eastern side between Goregaon and Malad; however, due to space constraints, it will transition to the western side from Malad to Kandivali. The existing five lines will be realigned utilizing the “cut and connection” method to facilitate the integration of the sixth line.

The Churchgate-Virar corridor stretches roughly 60 kilometers. Currently, there are four lines operating between Churchgate and Mumbai Central, five lines between Mumbai Central and Mahim, four lines from Mahim to Khar, and six lines from Bandra Terminus to Malad. Additionally, there are five lines between Malad and Borivali, with the sixth line currently under construction from Malad to Kandivali.