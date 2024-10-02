Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Announces Schedule For 20 Fast Local Trains to Start from Dadar Instead of CSMT

The Central Railway has announced a revised Main Line suburban timetable, which will come into effect on October 5, 2024. This change aims to improve service efficiency, aligning suburban schedules with the newly revised timings of Mail and Express trains. Commuters can expect several key adjustments across various routes. Around 83 suburban trains will have revised time on the main line.

Key Highlights of the Revised Timetable:

Timings Adjusted:

Suburban train timings have been revised in sync with the new schedule of Mail and Express trains.

Extended Services:

24 Dadar-originating/terminating trains will now extend up to Parel.

6 Thane-originating/terminating trains will extend up to Kalyan.

Platform Changes at Dadar:

The newly built Platform No. 11 at Dadar station will handle 11 pairs of fast trains that currently originate or terminate at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), helping reduce congestion at CSMT.

Shift of fast services from CSMT to Dadar:

Starting from October 5, 20 fast locals--10 up and 10 down--will operate from Dadar station instead of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharasj Terminus (CSMT). This move aims to reduce heavy crowds at both CSMT and Dadar stations.

New Local Trains: Ten new services will be introduced between Thane and Kalyan including Kurla and Dombovali from October 5.

Service Revisions:

9 suburban services will operate with new timings and train numbers.

10 services will have altered originating or terminating stations.

Late-Night Services:

The last train to Karjat (S 1) will now depart from CSMT at 12:12 a.m.

The last train to Kasara (N 1) will depart from CSMT at 12:08 a.m.

Additional Halts: During peak hours, certain fast locals will include additional stops at Kalva and Mumbra.

Morning peak: Kalva (Train No. A 20 at 8:56 a.m.); Mumbra (Train No. AN 8 at 9:23 a.m.).

Evening peak: Kalva (Train No. BL 41 at 7:29 p.m.); Mumbra (Train No. TL 47 at 7:47 p.m.).

The new timetable aims to enhance commuter convenience and ease overcrowding at major stations. Passengers are advised to review the revised schedules to plan their journeys accordingly.

Meanwhile, the new Suburban timetable for the Main line will be available from 04/10/2024 at http://www.cr.indianrailways.gov.in/ follow the link Timetable/Mumbai Suburban.