Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces Night Block Between Bhayandar and Borivali on May 24-25

The Mumbai division of Western Railway (WR) has announced a special night block of Saturday and Sunday (May 24 and 25) between Bhayandar and Borivali stations to carry out repair maintenance work. This is crucial for railway infrastructures, such as repair of tracks, over head wire, signalling and more.

The chief public relations officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, said that the special jumbo block will be enforced from 11.30 pm to 3.00 am on the UP fast line and from 1.15 am to 4.45 am on the Down fast line. During this time of block, all fast local trains will be diverted or short-terminated to the UP slow lines between Vasai, Virar, and Borivali.

Meanwhile, on May 25, 2025, there will be no Sunday Mega block during the day on the Western Line, so services will be operated as per the daily schedule. Western Railway also announced two Special Trains to various destinations to meet the travel demand summer season and for their convenience.