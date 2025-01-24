Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces Special Block, 277 Services To Be Suspended From January 24–26

Western Railway has announced a major block for bridge reconstruction between Mahim and Bandra stations, affecting suburban train services. The block will take place on the nights of January 24-25 and January 25-26, leading to the cancellation of 127 services on the first night and approximately 150 services on the second night.

In addition, around 60 train services will be partially cancelled. The block will be in effect on the slow lines between Mahim and Bandra stations from 11:00 PM on Friday to 8:30 AM on Saturday, with the down fast line also blocked from 12:30 AM to 6:30 AM. On the night of January 25-26, the block will take place from 11:00 PM on Saturday to 8:30 AM on Sunday, impacting the UP and Down Slow lines as well as the Down Fast line.

On Saturday morning, slow and fast locals originating from Virar, Nalasopara, Vasai Road, Bhayandar, and Borivali will terminate at Andheri. The first fast local towards Churchgate after the block will depart from Virar at 5:47 AM, while the first down fast local from Churchgate will leave at 6:14 AM.

Western Railway officials said that the block has been scheduled at night to minimize inconvenience for commuters, with most suburban services expected to run as usual during the day. However, long-distance trains will also be impacted by the block.

To reduce inconvenience for commuters, Western Railway has arranged for some trains to operate on alternative routes. For instance, slow locals departing from Churchgate will run on the fast corridor between Mumbai Central and Santacruz, skipping select stations. Similarly, slow trains departing from Virar, Bhayandar, and Borivali will use the fast corridor between Santacruz and Mumbai Central.