Mumbai Local Train Viral Video: Naked Man Enters Ladies Compartment of CSMT-Kalyan AC Local

Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 17, 2024): A disturbing incident occurred on Monday evening aboard a Mumbai local train. A completely naked man entered the ladies compartment of the 4:11 PM CSMT-Kalyan AC local train. A 32-second video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

Mumbai Local Viral Video, naked man in mumbai local train pic.twitter.com/kjTGnnCkyd — Chinmay jagtap (@Chinmayjagtap18) December 17, 2024

The footage shows the man standing near the door of the women’s coach as the train approached Ghatkopar station. Distressed female passengers can be seen in the video. A vigilant ticket checker (TC) from a nearby coach noticed the situation and intervened. The TC entered the ladies compartment and escorted the man off the train at the next station.

According to media reports, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Kurla has registered a case against the unidentified man under Section 296 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 162 of the Railway Act. A joint team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP is reviewing CCTV footage from several stations to identify and apprehend the suspect.