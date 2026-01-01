Mumbai Local Update: Indian Railways Ends Pass Booking on UTS, RailOne App Takes Over

Indian Railways has ended the facility to purchase monthly local train passes through the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) mobile application. Commuters travelling on Mumbai’s suburban railway network are now required to use the newly introduced RailOne app for booking railway passes. While the option to buy fresh passes on UTS has been completely removed, passengers who already hold a valid pass can continue to display it on the UTS app during ticket checks. The application now carries a notification guiding users to shift to RailOne for all pass-related services, although unreserved ticket booking remains active on UTS.

To encourage the use of digital transactions, the Ministry of Railways has introduced a three per cent discount on unreserved tickets purchased through the RailOne app. This benefit will apply to tickets booked using any digital payment method, including UPI, debit cards and credit cards. The discount scheme will remain in effect for six months, starting January 14, 2026, and ending July 14, 2026. Previously, a similar benefit was limited to cashback through the RailOne R-wallet. The Railway Ministry has instructed CRIS to implement the required technical updates immediately following a directive issued on December 30.

RailOne is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms and brings several railway-related services together in one application. These include monthly pass booking, reserved and unreserved ticket purchases, refunds, catering services, train search features and PNR status tracking. Users opening the UTS app will be prompted to install RailOne via a provided link. After downloading, passengers must enter personal and identity details, log in and complete the pass booking process. For those who prefer offline options, monthly passes can still be purchased directly from Passenger Reservation System counters at railway stations.