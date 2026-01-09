Mumbai-London Air India Flight Diverted to Gatwick Due to Rough Weather Conditions at Heathrow Airport

An Air India flight from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Heathrow Airport was diverted to Gatwick on Friday, January 9, due to rough weather, said an AI spokesperson.

According to a spokesperson, the flight AI131 had landed safely at Gatwick and all passengers were provided with assistance.

Another Air India flight, AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham was faced difficulty in landing at the destination airport and had to hold due to adverse weather conditions, an AI spokesperson said.

A similar incident took place last week, an Air India Express flight was forced to return to Delhi after making repeated but unsuccessful attempts to land at Lucknow airport. Airport authorities said flight IX-2171, scheduled to arrive from Delhi at around 6:30 am, tried to land as many as 17 times but was unable to do so because of severely reduced visibility.