Mumbai: Luxury SUV Caught Speeding at 250 kmph on Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Police Take Action

In a shocking case of dangerous driving, the Worli Police have seized a luxury Lamborghini Urus after a video surfaced on social media showing the SUV allegedly being driven at a deadly speed of around 250 kmph on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Following the viral video, the police swung into action and traced the vehicle. The driver has been identified as 36-year-old Faiz Adenwala, a car dealer residing in Khar (West).

The yellow Lamborghini Urus, bearing registration number HR 70 F 1945, is registered in the name of Super Well Comtrade Private Limited and is owned by Ahmedabad-based businessman Nirav Patel, police said.

The maximum permitted speed on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link is 80 kmph. However, the accused allegedly drove the vehicle at more than three times the prescribed speed, posing a serious threat to public safety.

The Worli Police have registered a case under relevant sections for rash and negligent driving. Investigations are underway to ascertain when the incident occurred and whether any other persons were involved in the dangerous act.

Mumbai Police have issued a stern warning to motorists, stating that such reckless behaviour on public roads is illegal and endangers the lives of other road users.