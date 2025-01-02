Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Questions Two Individuals Over Altered Video of CM Devendra Fadnavis' Speech

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell is probing a case of video manipulation aimed at defaming Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The video, which was altered and circulated widely on social media, has sparked a controversy and prompted a thorough investigation by the authorities.

As part of the inquiry, the Cyber Cell has questioned Varad Tukaram Kanki, a resident of Worli, for allegedly sharing the manipulated content. Officials seized his mobile device during the interrogation and discovered the tampered video, which had been circulated extensively. Preliminary findings suggest that Kanki received the video via a WhatsApp group.

Further investigations identified another individual, Padmakar Ambolkar, also from Worli, as the person who initially shared the video in the group. The Cyber Cell has summoned Ambolkar for questioning to trace the origin of the video and uncover the network involved in its dissemination.

According to officials, efforts are underway to identify others involved in this malicious act. The Cyber Cell is monitoring social media activities linked to the case and plans to question all individuals found guilty of spreading the video. The department is determined to hold the culprits accountable and prevent further attempts to disrupt public order.

The case was registered on December 24 after the video falsely suggested that Chief Minister Fadnavis does not believe in the Indian Constitution and intends to establish a parallel state. Authorities view this as an attempt to provoke unrest and disturb the state’s law and order.

The investigation continues, and strict action will be taken against those responsible for spreading misinformation and creating public discord.