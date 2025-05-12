Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Uncovers Over 15 Lakh Cyber Attacks on India

In a significant revelation under 'Operation Sindoor', the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has claimed that India has faced over 15 lakh cyber attacks originating from countries like Pakistan, Indonesia, and Bangladesh. Out of these, only around 150 attacks were reported to be successful.

According to the report, these cyber attacks were primarily aimed at stealing sensitive data from Indian systems. During the operation, cyber officials traced 83 suspicious IP addresses, some of which were found to be linked to Indian citizens.

Out of these, 38 accounts have already been taken down by the authorities. The investigation further revealed that these accounts were actively involved in spreading fake news and misleading information against India.

Among the false narratives circulated were claims of attacks on the BrahMos missile system, alleged takeovers of Indian Air Force stations, and widespread blackouts in various cities.

This operation by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell is being seen as a crucial step in safeguarding the country's cyber infrastructure. Further investigations are underway to uncover the larger conspiracy behind these coordinated attacks.