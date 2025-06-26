Mumbai: Malabar Hill Businessman Duped by Impostors Posing as Cyber Crime Officials

In a shocking case of impersonation and extortion, four individuals allegedly posed as cyber police officials and demanded ₹5 lakh from a businessman residing in Malabar Hill, claiming a false criminal case had been registered against him. They told him that a case had been filed against him for allegedly taking a massage from minors and that he could soon be arrested.

The Malabar Hill Police have registered a case against the accused, one of whom is known to the complainant.

According to police, the complainant, a businessman living in the Nepean sea Road area, was contacted on June 20 by three individuals who claimed they were calling from the Kasara Cyber Police Station. They told him that a case had been filed against him for allegedly taking a massage from minors and that he could soon be arrested.

Frightened by the claim, the businessman insisted he had done nothing wrong. However, the callers allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh to “settle” the matter and avoid legal action. When the businessman said he didn’t have that much money, the accused reportedly agreed to accept ₹1 lakh from him.

Even after the payment, the threats continued. Realising something was amiss, the complainant approached the Malabar Hill Police and filed an official complaint. Based on his statement, a case was registered against four people under charges of extortion and impersonation.

Police sources confirmed that one of the accused is an acquaintance of the complainant. The identity of a 32-year-old prime accused has been confirmed, and efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects, believed to be his associates. Further investigation is ongoing.