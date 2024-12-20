Mumbai: Malvani Police Arrest Four for Kidnapping 19-Year-Old, Demanding ₹33,000 Ransom

Malvani Police have arrested four men for allegedly kidnapping a 19-year-old youth over a minor argument and demanding a ransom of ₹33,000 from his relatives. The accused, identified as Abhishek Lavkush Singh, Ajay Sureshchandra Pandey, Pradeep Virendra Singh, and Anwar Nishad Khan, are all residents of Kandivali. Following their arrest, the Borivali court has remanded them to police custody.

The complainant, Kalimunisa Yusuf Khan (53), a resident of Malvani Gate No. 3 area in Malad, reported that her nephew, Amanullah Mainuddin Ansari, who also resides in the same locality, was abducted on Tuesday evening around 6:15 PM. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of ₹33,000 from Kalimunisa and threatened to kill Amanullah if their demands were not met. Panicked, she approached the Malvani Police and filed a complaint.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under charges of kidnapping, extortion, and other relevant sections. During the investigation, the police tracked the accused to the Ram Mandir area in Goregaon and successfully rescued Amanullah unharmed.

The investigation revealed that Amanullah had a minor altercation with the accused while walking on the road on Tuesday evening. Enraged, the four accused verbally abused and assaulted him before forcing him into their tempo. They then confined him and contacted his relative to demand ransom. However, swift action by the police led to their arrest within hours, ensuring Amanullah’s safe return.

The accused are currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway.