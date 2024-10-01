Mumbai: Man Arrested for Cheating Several by Selling Rented Vehicles

Malvani Police have arrested one of the main accused involved in duping several people of lakhs of rupees by selling rented cars. The accused, identified as Akash Brijesh Singh, has reportedly sold over 28 vehicles, including cars and bikes, which he had taken on rent. Police have successfully seized 26 of these vehicles and are confident of recovering the remaining two soon.

Satyajit Inder Rathod, a resident of Chikuwadi in Malvani, Malad, runs a mobile recharge business with the assistance of his brother. On August 15, Akash approached Satyajit, expressing his need for some cars and bikes for a film shoot. Trusting Akash, Satyajit informed his acquaintances Nitin Tiwari, Arjun Ladwa, Abhijit Vishwakarma, and Kiran Rathod about the requirement. Consequently, they rented out four vehicles, including a bike and a car, to Akash on the agreement that he would pay them a monthly rent. However, even after a month, Akash failed to pay the rent. Satyajit then requested him to return the rented vehicles, but Akash had already fled with them.

During the investigation, Satyajit learned that Akash had similarly taken vehicles from several other individuals on rent and fled without paying the rental fees. He had been stealing these vehicles and selling them off.

Realizing the extent of the fraud, Satyajit lodged a complaint with the Malvani Police. Following the complaint, the police registered a case of theft and fraud against Akash Singh and began searching for him. During the search operation, the police detained Akash for questioning. In custody, Akash confessed to renting vehicles from multiple people and selling them in states like Goa, Solapur, and Gujarat. So far, he has sold over 28 vehicles and cheated many individuals.

A police official revealed that Akash would convince buyers that the vehicle owners were abroad and promised to deliver the ownership papers once they returned. After collecting the payment, he would disappear. The police have recovered 26 vehicles sold by Akash, and efforts are ongoing to seize the remaining two vehicles.