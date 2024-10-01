Mumbai: Man Arrested for Molesting 5-Year-Old Girl at KEM Hospital

Bhoiwada police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Parel. While the girl's mother was admitted to the hospital for treatment, a relative of the accused was undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

According to information received from the police, the girl's mother was admitted in a ward of KEM Hospital and a relative of the accused was also admitted in the same ward.The girl's family, which included her grandmother, brother and sister, was sitting outside the ward when the accused, Irfan Khan (26), came and started taking the girl away by pulling her hand in the name of giving her something to eat. During this, the accused misbehaved with the girl, due to which the girl started screaming loudly.

A police officer said that when the girl shouted, people gathered and when her grandmother asked her, she told that the accused Khan had touched her inappropriately. On getting information about the case, the victim's grandmother lodged a complaint with the Bhoiwada police.

In this case, Bhoiwada police registered a case under Section 75 of BNS and various sections of POCSO Act and arrested the accused Irfan Khan. Police said that Khan is a resident of Sakinaka and does not do any work.

