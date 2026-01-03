Mumbai: Man Arrested for Performing Dangerous Stunt in Railway Premises to Gain Social Media Fame

A youth’s attempt to gain attention on social media by performing a life-threatening stunt inside a railway premises has proved costly. Acting swiftly on a complaint received via Twitter by the Wadala Road Railway Post, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested the accused who had shot and uploaded the stunt video on social media.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had filmed the dangerous stunt within the Dockyard Road railway station premises and later uploaded the video on his social media account.

According to the RPF, a complaint was received on December 31, 2025, regarding a stunt performed in the railway area and its video being circulated on social media. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against an unidentified person under Sections 154 and 145(B) of the Railway Act. As part of the investigation, the video was forwarded to the RPF’s IT Cell. Technical analysis confirmed that the same video had been uploaded on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Following this, a joint team of SIPF Gopal Rai from the RPF IT Cell, Wadi Bunder, and SIPF JB Makdoom from the Wadala Road Post traced the identity and location of the accused using digital leads. The team conducted a raid in the Masjid Bunder area and detained the accused from his residence.

The accused has been identified as Babul, a native of Bihar. During questioning, he confessed to filming the hazardous stunt in the railway premises near Dockyard Road station. Admitting his offence, the accused removed the video from Instagram and assured the authorities that he would not repeat such an act in the future. His confessional statement and the related video have been recorded.

He has currently been released on notice. The RPF has appealed to youths not to endanger their lives or violate the law in pursuit of social media popularity, warning that strict legal action will be taken against such acts.