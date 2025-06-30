Mumbai: Man Arrested for Posing as IAS Officer, Staying at Customs Guest House with Fake ID

The Crime Branch has arrested a 32-year-old man for impersonating an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. The accused had allegedly fabricated a government identity card and affixed a fake 'Government of India' insignia on his vehicle. Using this false identity, he had been staying at the Customs Department guest house in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for the past two days, posing as a senior government official.

The accused has been identified as Chandramohan Prasad Rambali Singh, a resident of Mahua in Vaishali district of Bihar. Officials from Unit 12 of the Crime Branch received a tip-off about a man pretending to be an IAS officer near the Silver Oak Hotel in Malad (West). Acting on the information, the team reached the spot and noticed a vehicle bearing a 'Government of India' nameplate. Inside the vehicle were a driver and a man seated in the back, who introduced himself as an IAS officer and produced a fake identity card.

He was immediately taken into custody and brought to the Crime Branch office, where he confessed that he was not a civil servant and that the ID card was forged. It was also revealed that he had been staying at the ‘Panhala’ guest house of the Customs Department in BKC by posing as a government officer using the same fake documents.

This breach has raised serious concerns from a security standpoint. During the search, police recovered a counterfeit identity card of the Ministry of Home Affairs issued in the accused’s name, a visiting card identifying him as a section officer in the security department, an Aadhaar card, two mobile phones, and the tablet used in the car. The car itself bore a 'Government of India' placard, all of which have been seized by the police.

Further investigation revealed that the car belonged to a man named Kamble. According to the driver, he had received a phone call from a friend who was working with the car’s owner, instructing him to pick up 'Saheb' Chandramohan from the Panhala guest house and take him to different locations. It was also claimed that the accused had come to Mumbai for an audit assignment.

In another instance, the accused was earlier stopped by traffic police in Dadar, but managed to avoid scrutiny by showing his fake IAS ID card. The vehicle was allowed to pass without further verification. Police also suspect that he may have attempted to meet some officials under false pretences. Investigations are ongoing in this regard.