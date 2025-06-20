Mumbai: Man Arrested for Sexually Abusing Two Minors Under Pretext of Video Games in Mahim

Mahim police on Thursday arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing two minor boys under the pretext of letting them play video games. The accused has been booked under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police are investigating if the accused has a history of similar offenses.

The victims are aged seven and eight years old. The accused reportedly lured the boys to his home on the pretext of playing video games. He then allegedly deceived them and offered them money before perpetrating the abuse.The incident came to light on Wednesday evening when one of the victims informed his mother about the ordeal.

The mother promptly filed a complaint with the police. Acting swiftly on the complaint, Mahim police registered a case under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 4, 6, 8, and 10 of the POCSO Act. A police team subsequently apprehended the 37-year-old accused.

One of the boys was admitted to Bhabha Hospital for treatment after complaining of pain to his mother. Both children are friends. Initial checks into the accused's criminal history have not revealed any prior registered cases against him. Further investigation into the matter is underway.