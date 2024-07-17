Mumbai: Man Arrested for Theft Flees Vakola Police Station, Cops Launch Manhunt

An accused has escaped from the Vakola police station in Santacruz East. A police source has revealed that the accused, arrested in a theft case, broke the fence of the bathroom window late Tuesday night and fled from police custody. This incident has caused a commotion at the Vakola police station, and a special team has been formed to search for the accused.

The absconding accused has been identified as Mahesh Gurav (27). Gurav was arrested by the Vakola police on Monday in connection with a theft case. He was presented in court on Tuesday, and the court remanded him to one day of police custody.

According to police sources, after being remanded to one day of police custody, Gurav was kept in the police lockup. He requested to use the toilet, and a police constable stood guard outside. When Gurav did not come out for a long time, the constable became suspicious and checked on him. It was then discovered that the toilet door was locked from the inside. Upon further inspection, it was found that the window at the back of the toilet was broken, allowing Gurav to escape.

Upon receiving information about the escape, a special team was immediately formed to locate Gurav, and an intensive search operation is currently underway.

Gurav was arrested on Monday night for attempting to steal from a salon owner's house in Santacruz East. A new case has been registered at the Vakola police station regarding his escape from police custody.