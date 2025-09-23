Mumbai: Man Attacked with Knife in Chembur Over ₹200 Dispute; History-Sheeter Arrested

A 43-year-old man was brutally attacked with a knife in Chembur after he refused to give ₹200 to a local history-sheeter. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon near the main gate of Siddharth Colony on K.N. Gaikwad Road.

The victim, identified as Rajkumar Jaiswal, sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to police, the accused Swapnil Adsul alias Dhoraya, a known criminal with multiple offences registered against him, demanded ₹200 from Jaiswal near a general store. When Jaiswal refused, the accused allegedly assaulted him with fists and kicks before attacking him with a knife on the head.

Local residents immediately shifted the injured to the hospital and informed Chembur Police. Based on the complaint, police registered a case of attempt to murder along with other relevant sections. The accused, who had fled after the assault, was arrested within a few hours.

Police revealed that Dhoraya, a resident of Siddharth Colony, has more than a dozen criminal cases against him, including seven at Chembur police station, four at Nehru Nagar police station, and one at Deonar. He had also faced externment orders for two years in the past.

The incident has created panic among local residents, who say the accused’s terror has been prevalent in the area for years.