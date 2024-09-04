Mumbai: Man Beaten to Death Over Parking Dispute in Sion, Four Arrested

A man was brutally beaten to death with stumps, bats, and cable wires following a dispute over parking space in a society located in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion. The police have arrested four individuals in connection with the murder, while a manhunt is underway for 10 to 12 more suspects allegedly involved in the incident. The deceased, Javed Chaudhary, had a garage in the same compound and used to park his vehicles there.

Police officials stated that the complainant in this case is 70-year-old Kallan Choudhary, a garage owner. His son was killed in the course of this dispute.

The altercation took place on Wednesday afternoon in the Almeida Compound, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Wadala Truck Terminal (WTT) police station. The society had recently constructed two offices in a vacant area within the compound. Jvaed Chaudhary objected to this construction, arguing that he parked his two cars in that spot and questioned why the offices were being built there. This disagreement quickly escalated into a heated argument between Chaudhary and several society members.

According to a police officer, the argument intensified to the point where a crowd gathered, and some individuals started assaulting Chaudhary. They attacked him with cable wires, cricket bat, and stumps, which ultimately led to his death.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the WTT police rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation. So far, they have arrested four suspects: Vilas Shelar (40), Ajit Singh (39), Sagar Mohanty (34), and Ganesh Mhatre.

The police are also searching for the society's secretary, Yamaji Shrimadalkar, who is wanted in connection with the case. Additionally, 10 to 12 other individuals have been named as suspects.

The dispute arose because the space where the offices were constructed was previously used by Chaudhary to park his vehicles. His garage was also located within the same compound.

The WTT police have registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 103(1), 189(2), 189(4), 191(3), and 190, in connection with the case.