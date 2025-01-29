Mumbai: Man Caught Smoking on Air India Flight from Mauritius, FIR Registered

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR a man for smoking inside an Air India flight arriving from Mauritius. According to police sources, the accused has been identified as 33-year-old Serly Mohammad Zaid, a resident of Mauritius.

After interrogation, Sahar Police issued a notice to the accused and later released him, while further investigation is underway. The incident took place on January 27 during an Air India flight from Mauritius to Mumbai, which was scheduled to land at 6 PM. Shortly after takeoff, the accused, seated in seat number 30, attempted to smoke inside the aircraft.

Around two hours before landing, he went to the aircraft's lavatory, and soon after, the smoke detector alarm went off, alerting the cabin crew. When a crew member knocked on the lavatory door, the accused finally opened it. In an attempt to hide his actions, he flushed the cigarette down the toilet. However, the strong smell of smoke and a matchbox found in his possession confirmed that he had been smoking.

The cabin crew immediately informed senior Air India officials about the incident. Upon landing in Mumbai, the accused was handed over to Sahar Police. A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress.