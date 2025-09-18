Mumbai: Man Crushed to Death by Excavator Near Ghatkopar Railway Station; Driver Booked

A man died after being hit by an excavator machine near Ghatkopar railway station in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, following which the police registered a case of culpable homicide against its driver, an official said.The victim was around 35 years old, he said. He is suspected to have been drunk at the time of the incident, the official of Government Railway Police (GRP) in Kurla said.

After his body was found at the spot a case of accidential death was registered and a probe was launched. Technical evidence later proved that he was sleeping under wheeled excavator machine. When the driver came there and started the machine, he was hit by it, he added. A case was registered against the driver under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In May a similar incident was reported after a 43-year-old pedestrian, Vijay Pujari, was crushed to death by an excavator moving in the wrong direction. Police arrested the excavator driver. The deceased identified as Vijay Pujari was a resident of Jogeshwari. Locals alleged that the accident occurred because the excavator came from the wrong direction.After the accident, locals caught the excavator driver Suraj Kumar Rawat, 23, and handed him over to the police.