Mumbai: Man Detained for Chasing Car Behind Chief Minister's Convoy on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Mumbai: A youth was detained by the police after he was found chasing a car behind the chief minister's convoy at Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Sunday night. The accused has been identified as Shubham Kumar (30), who the Bandra police have booked.

The police were regulating traffic for the convoy of vehicles in the Sea-Link area. Lanes 7 and 8 were reserved when they learned that the Chief Minister's convoy was going between Thane-Varsha Bungalow at 11 p.m. As the convoy was heading towards Worli around 11:15 p.m., a driver drove into lane number 7. Police asked him to go to Lane 6. However, he stopped the car and argued.

Case filed

At the same time, without following the instructions of the police, he also started moving towards Worli, pushing the car behind the convoy. When the incident came to light, the police stationed across the toll plaza signaled him to stop, but he never stopped.



Finally, the Bandra police, with the help of the Worli traffic department, stopped him. During interrogation, he revealed his name as Shubham Kumar and also said that he was an actor. The Bandra police registered a case against him under various sections of the IPC.