Mumbai: Man Detained For Illegally Entering Salman Khan’s Bandra Residence At Galaxy Apartment

A 23-year-old man from Chhattisgarh was caught illegally entering Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartment, in Bandra on the evening of May 20. The Bandra Police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Jitendra Kumar Hardayal Singh, and launched an investigation.

The incident took place around 7:15 PM. According to police officials, Jitendra had been seen roaming suspiciously around the building earlier that day at around 9:45 AM. A police officer posted at the site questioned him and asked him to leave the premises. Agitated by the confrontation, the man reportedly smashed his mobile phone on the ground.

Later, Jitendra returned and managed to sneak into the building through the main gate by entering alongside a car belonging to a resident. However, alert police constables—Surve, Mahetre, Pawar—and security guard Kamlesh Mishra quickly detained him and handed him over to the Bandra Police.

During questioning, the accused reportedly said, “I wanted to meet Salman Khan, but the police were not allowing me. That’s why I was trying to hide and enter.”

Police have booked him under Section 329(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.