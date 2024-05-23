Mumbai: Man Dies After Being Hit by Minor's Motorcycle in Mazgaon area

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man, identified as Irfan Nawab Ali Shaikh, died after being allegedly hit by a motorcycle driven by a 15-year-old minor in the Mazgaon area on Thursday morning. According to the police, Shaikh was severely injured and transported to JJ Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Maharashtra | A 32-year-old youth has died after colliding with a minor's bike in the Mazgaon area of Mumbai. The incident took place at around 7 am. In this incident, a person named Irfan Nawab Ali Shaikh was badly injured and was taken to JJ Hospital for treatment, where he… — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2024

The minor has been detained and sent to a juvenile home, Mumbai Police said, as reported by news agency ANI. Authorities have also detained the minor's father and registered a case under Section 304(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 4 of the Motor Vehicles Act. An investigation is ongoing.

This incident comes just days after a tragic accident in Pune, where a high-end Porsche Taycan, driven by a 17-year-old son of a Pune-based real estate developer, Vishal Agarwal, struck a motorcycle, killing two IT professionals near the Kalyani Nagar area.