Mumbai: Man Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Vehicle in Vikhroli

A major road accident was reported in the Vikhroli area, where an unidentified speeding vehicle hit a man riding a scooter. The victim sustained critical injuries in the incident. Upon receiving the information, the police team rushed to the spot and admitted the injured man to Rajawadi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Narayan Vijay Bobhate. Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and have started their search for the accused.

According to Vikhroli Police, the accident occurred on the morning of December 11 around 9:30 am. The victim, Bobhate, was traveling on his scooter from Thane to Andheri. Near Bhandup bus stop, a speeding vehicle hit him and fled the scene. He was immediately taken to the hospital, and his family was informed about the incident by the police.

Unfortunately, Bobhate passed away during treatment. The police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify and locate the accused driver. Further investigations are underway.