Mumbai: Man dies by suicide after killing a woman and her two daughters

There was a stir in Kandivali West of Mumbai when the bodies of four people were found. Police immediately reached the spot after getting information about the incident. There the matter is being investigated. According to the information that has come to the fore so far, a man who worked as a driver died by suicide after killing a woman and her two daughters.

As of now, the reason for the murder has not been revealed and no suicide letter has been found. It is being speculated that the reason for the matter will come out after the investigation is completed. At the same time, the police have sent all the bodies for post-mortem and further investigation is being done in the matter.