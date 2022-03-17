Mumbai man dies of electric shock after he used phone plugged into charger

An unfortunate incident has come to light where a young man lost his life while talking on a mobile while it was charging. While the young man was talking to his wife while charging his mobile phone, he received an electric shock. Sujit Vishwakarma, 25, who lives in Mumbai, had gone to Indore, Madhya Pradesh for furniture work. That's when the incident happened.

Sujit Vishwakarma was to return to Mumbai on the second day of the incident. But he got an electric shock while talking to his wife on the phone. The incident took place at Vikram Heights in Indore.

According to police, Sujit was married four years ago. The family hails from Uttar Pradesh and currently lives in the Nalasopara area near Mumbai. He had gone to Indore to do furniture work. He was scheduled to leave for Mumbai on Wednesday morning after completing his work on Tuesday evening. However, due to delay, he had to stay in Indore. After the meal, Sujit started charging his mobile and he was talking to his wife on the phone.

According to Sujit Vishwakarma's brother Sanjay, Sujit had gone to the Indore showroom a week ago for furniture work. At night, Sujit asked for a mobile charger. Then he went to another room. He was talking on the phone with mobile charging in the electric board. At the same time he heard a scream. When Sanjay went into the room, he saw Sujit lying unconscious.