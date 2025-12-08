Mumbai: Man Held for Sending Plywood Instead of Medical Machines Worth Rs 16 Lakh in Malad

A shocking case of fraud has come to light in Malad, where a businessman allegedly cheated a woman entrepreneur by sending plywood and cardboard boxes instead of high-end medical machines worth around ₹16 lakh. Malad Police have arrested the accused, identified as Nishant Bhanubhai Mehta, for submitting forged documents, misappropriating money, and committing fraud. Mehta, originally from Gujarat, is currently in police custody.

The complainant, Preeti Pawar, a resident of Amboli in Andheri, runs a medical devices business. She was planning to open a medical centre at Blue Orbit, located on Goregaon-Mulund Link Road in Malad. For this centre, she required advanced machines for Colon Hydrotherapy and Infrared Sauna treatments.

Preeti learned that these machines were available with Nexorth Orthopedic Pvt. Ltd. in Gujarat. She and her husband contacted the mobile number listed on the company website. The accused, Nishant Mehta, responded and convinced them to pay an advance amount for booking the machines.

During this period, Tejes Pawar’s acquaintance, Sandeep Patalia from Vadodara, visited the company, inspected the machines, and shared photos and videos, confirming their availability. Based on this, Preeti applied for a bank loan and obtained a quotation from the company. After submitting her project report, the bank approved a loan of ₹7 lakh.

In November, Mehta pressured her to make the full payment immediately, claiming that the machines would otherwise be sold to another buyer. Preeti made the remaining payment, but the machines were not delivered. Mehta later claimed that the vehicle transporting the machines had met with an accident, requesting additional time.

When the delivery continued to be delayed, Preeti demanded a refund. Mehta sent her a bank transfer slip, which later turned out to be fake. He then issued a cheque, which bounced upon presentation.

On 19 November, Mehta called again, saying he would personally bring the colon hydrotherapy machine and install it.

As promised, Mehta arrived on 3 December, but avoided installing the machine. Sensing something suspicious, Preeti opened the boxes—only to find plywood and cardboard boxes placed inside instead of medical equipment. She realised that she had been cheated of ₹16,22,450.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case for cheating, forged documents, and misappropriation of funds. Nishant Mehta was arrested on Friday and produced before the court, which has remanded him to police custody.