Mumbai: Man Jumps Into Sea at Marine Drive, Search Operations Underway

Mumbai: A man in his 40s, whose identity remains unknown, jumped into the sea at the Marine Drive promenade around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Bystanders immediately alerted the police, who arrived quickly along with fire brigade personnel to begin a search operation.

Despite their efforts, the man had not been located by nightfall, and the search was halted, to be resumed on Saturday morning, according to police.

The Marine Drive police discovered a bag left by the man near the promenade before he jumped. The bag contained several pairs of new clothes but no identification documents. Police suspect that the man might have arrived by train before walking to Marine Drive.