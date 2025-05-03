Mumbai: Man Killed in Aarey Colony Hutment Dispute; Five Arrested

A dispute over an illegal hutment in Unit No. 32 of Aarey Colony escalated into a violent clash on Monday night, resulting in the murder of a man named Furkhan. Acting swiftly, the Aarey Police arrested five accused within an hour of the incident. A cross FIR has been registered in connection with the case.

According to the police, a man identified as Joharuddin alias ‘Bada Kalu’ was involved in constructing and illegally selling hutments in the area. His mother Raziya, brother Asaruddin alias Ajju, and sister-in-law Afreen were also reportedly part of this racket. Bada Kalu has several previous criminal cases registered against him, including theft, assault, intimidation, and attempted murder.

Sources said Bada Kalu had been externed from the area for some time but had recently returned. Upon his return, he allegedly tried to take control of a hutment in Unit No. 32, which was opposed by Furkhan and his associates. The argument escalated quickly, and in a fit of rage, Bada Kalu attacked Furkhan with a sharp weapon. Furkhan, who sustained grievous injuries, was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Simultaneously, another FIR was registered against Furkhan and his associates for allegedly attacking some individuals with a sword during the brawl. This second FIR names Nitesh Pal, Arbaaz Khan, Rajesh Waghmare, and Sunny Ram. In the altercation, Sunny Ram sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

In the aftermath, the Aarey Police arrested Mitesh Pal, Arbaaz Khan, and Rajesh Waghmare. In the primary murder case, Bada Kalu’s mother Raziya and sister-in-law Afreen were also taken into custody.

A case has been registered against Bada Kalu, his family members, and others under charges of murder and violence. Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Smita Patil, Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Patil and his team acted swiftly and managed to apprehend five accused within a short span of time.