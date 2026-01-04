Mumbai: Man Lured via Dating App, Threatened and Robbed of ₹20,000 in Powai

A disturbing case of online deception and robbery involving a 40-year-old man has surfaced in Mumbai’s Powai area. The victim was allegedly targeted after forming an acquaintance through a dating application. What began as a seemingly harmless interaction quickly escalated into a violent extortion attempt, exposing the risks associated with meeting strangers online. The incident has raised concerns about personal safety on digital platforms, particularly dating apps, where trust can be easily exploited. Police officials have confirmed that the accused used threats and intimidation to rob the man, prompting a formal investigation into the crime.

The incident took place on New Year’s Eve, while official police action followed a few days later. Powai police registered a case on January 2 against four accused individuals under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to robbery and common intent. According to police sources, the case was filed after the victim approached the authorities and provided a detailed account of the events. The police have since begun efforts to trace and apprehend the accused, while also examining digital and financial evidence linked to the crime.

As per the First Information Report, the complainant lives in Andheri East and is employed as a machine operator with a private firm. On December 31, at around 8.30 pm, he started chatting with a person on Grindr, a dating application commonly used by members of the LGBTQ+ community. The conversation progressed to a video call, creating a sense of familiarity. Later, the person suggested meeting in person and asked the complainant to come near the Chandivali bus stop, to which he agreed.

At approximately 9.30 pm, a man introducing himself as “Rishikesh” arrived on a motorcycle and took the complainant to a secluded open space behind a hotel on Vihar Lake Road. Three other young men, aged between 20 and 22, were already present at the location. They allegedly began abusing the complainant and threatened him by falsely accusing him of stealing and possessing drugs. One of them reportedly held a broken beer bottle to his stomach and issued death threats, making the victim fear for his life.

The accused allegedly checked the complainant’s mobile phone, verified his Google Pay balance, and decided to extort money. Under pressure, he was forced to call relatives and friends to arrange funds, following which ₹20,000 was transferred online using a mobile payment scanner. The men let him go around 11.30 pm. Traumatized by the ordeal, the victim later filed a complaint at the Powai police station. A case has been registered against Rishikesh and his three associates, and further investigation is underway.