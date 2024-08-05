Mumbai: Man Murders Girlfriend in Brutal Attack with Iron Rod

In the jurisdiction of the MHB Police Station in Mumbai, a man brutally murdered his girlfriend. The fugitive lover attacked Puniyadevi Yadav (47 years old) with a weapon resembling an iron rod. The MHB police have registered a case under sections 103(1), 118(2), 352, and 115 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) in this incident. Two police teams have been dispatched to search for the absconding accused, both within and outside Mumbai.

According to information received from the police, Puniyadevi resided in Ganpat Patil Nagar, New Link Road, Galli No. 4, Borivali (W). She had a romantic relationship with a man who lived in the same area. On the morning of July 31, between approximately 7 to 8 AM, a dispute arose between them for some reason.

In a fit of anger, the lover struck Puniyadevi on the head with an iron rod. The woman collided with a nearby hot pot, causing burns to her chest, stomach, and upper legs. The frightened lover fled the scene. Neighbors admitted the woman to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali. Her relatives then moved her to KEM Hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.