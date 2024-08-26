Mumbai Man Posing as BJP MLA Ashish Shelar's PA Dupes Kin of Jail Inmates in Maharashtra; Arrested

Mumbai, August 26: A man was arrested by the Bandra police for duping relatives of jail inmates after posing as BJP MLA Ashish Shelar's personal assistant (PA). According to the ANI report, the accused, Amin Irfan Bendrekar, allegedly contacted lawyers and collected information about their clients and extorted money by promising aid from the Maharashtra government.

According to the Bandra police, further investigation in the matter is under way.

