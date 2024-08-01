Mumbai: Man Threatened to Leak Private Videos After Stealing Mobile Phone in Goregaon

In the Goregaon area, after stealing a mobile phone, there was a threat to circulate private footage from it on social media. In this case, the Vanrai police have registered a case against the accused based on the complaint of the 25-year-old complainant. The accused has been identified through CCTV footage, and the search is ongoing.

The complainant is married and lives with his family in Virar. He has been working as a food delivery person for the past four years. On July 3rd, he came to deliver food in Andheri West. At that time, his mobile phone was kept on his bike, which was stolen by an unknown person. The complainant lodged a complaint at Amboli police station in Andheri regarding this matter.

A police officer stated that on July 26th, while the complainant was at home, he received a call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as Ahmed Khan alias Noor Khan. He said he had found the memory card of the stolen mobile phone, which contained private video clips of the complainant and his wife. The accused threatened to make all the video clips viral if the complainant did not pay him one lakh rupees. After this, the accused Khan continued to call the complainant. On July 30th, he called and asked the complainant to meet him outside Swagat Bar, adjacent to Vakola Police Station.

When the complainant went there, the accused arrived and showed a video clip of the complainant and his wife on his mobile phone. The accused claimed that he was being offered two lakh rupees by someone else for that clip. Frightened by the threat, the complainant agreed to pay the money and asked for a ten-day deadline. However, the complainant registered a complaint with the Vanrai police in this matter. Accordingly, the police have registered a case under Section 308(2) of the Indian Penal Code. The search for the accused continues with the help of CCTV footage.