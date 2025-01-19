Mumbai Marathon 2025: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar Flags Off the Race at CSMT

The Tata Mumbai Marathon kicked off with grandeur as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narvekar, officially flagged off the event from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The marathon, a major annual event, brought together thousands of participants, highlighting Mumbai's spirit of sportsmanship and community.

The marathon kicked off with enthusiastic slogans and chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Ganpati Bappa Morya.'The first race has seen an impressive turnout of 13,000 participants, with some proudly carrying the Indian flag.

To ensure a seamless and safe experience for the runners, the authorities have made special traffic arrangements along the marathon route.The Marathon will take place from 3 am to 2 pm. The marathon route will be closed to regular traffic, providing a free way for the runners to complete their journey.