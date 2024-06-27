Mumbai: Marine Drive Constables Save Senior Citizen from Drowning (Watch Video)

Two police constables stationed at Marine Drive displayed bravery by rescuing a senior woman who had slipped and fallen into the water. According to police reports, Swati Kanani fell into water over 20 feet deep around 2:30 pm on Thursday. Bystanders raised an alarm, prompting constables Kiran Thackeray and Amol Dahifale of Marine Drive Police Station to jump into the water to save her, risking their own lives. A Mumbai Police van is typically stationed daily at Marine Drive to monitor activities and ensure public safety.

The rescue operation near Sundar Mahal junction lasted about 20 minutes. Using rings, tires, and safety ropes, the constables quickly pulled Kanani from the water. Female police constables then rushed her to GT Hospital.

Watch:

Constables rescue senior citizen from drowning at Marine Drive 👮



Two police constables stationed at #MarineDrive displayed bravery by rescuing a senior woman who had slipped & fallen into the water. 🌊



Dentals here ⏬https://t.co/fcRuz6gJp1@CPMumbaiPolicepic.twitter.com/lVcygSWnMw — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) June 27, 2024

A senior police officer stated that Kanani, a 59-year-old unmarried woman, was sightseeing when she fell. A high tide alert had been issued, causing high waves, and approaching the seashore during high tide can be extremely dangerous. The police patrol witnessed her fall and bravely intervened despite the strong waves.

The officer said," I am proud of my constables. Our patrol team always carries basic rescue equipment like tires, rings, and safety ropes, especially since Marine Drive is a seaside area."

