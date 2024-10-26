Mumbai: Maulvi Arrested in Powai for Alleged Molestation of Minor Under Pretext of Teaching Arabic



Mumbai's Powai police have arrested a Maulvi on charges of molesting a minor girl under the pretext of teaching her Arabic, following a shocking revelation made during a recent counseling session. The victim, now 17 years old, disclosed the incidents that allegedly occurred around ten years ago, when she was between the ages of 6 and 8.

According to senior officers at the Powai Police Station, the complaint was filed on October 24 by a local school where the minor is currently studying in Class 12. During a counseling session, she reportedly shared that the accused Maulvi used to come to her home to teach her Arabic and he used to give her a language related work while teaching her. If the minor girl did not complete that work then the Maulvi would touch her body with bad intentions.

On receiving this complaint, Powai Police immediately registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO). After registering the FIR, the police started searching for the accused Maulvi. After this, confidential sources were activated and after getting information from them, the police arrested the accused Maulvi within just 4 hours. The arrested accused is in police custody and the police is engaged in further investigation.

