Mumbai Mega Block: Block on All Three Railway Lines on February 4

Mumbai: A mega block will be held on all three railway lines on Sunday, February 4, to repair tracks on suburban railway lines and carry out some technical work in the signalling system.

Central Railway:

Where ? - CSMT to Vidyavihar up and down slow route

When? - 10:55 a.m. to 3:55 p.m.

Result : During this block, slow trains leaving CSMT will be diverted on the down fast line between CSMT and Vidyavihar stations. These trains will stop at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and will be diverted from Vidyavihar station to down line. The up slow services leaving Ghatkopar will be diverted on the up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

Trans Harbour :

Where ? - Thane–Vashi/Nerul up and down trans-harbour line

When? - 11:10 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

As a result, services leaving Thane for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel and leaving Vashi/Nerul/Panvel for Thane during the block period will remain cancelled.

Western Railway:

Where? - Andheri to Borivali up-down fast track

When? - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Result: During this block, all local trains on the up and down fast line will run on a slow route between Andheri and Borivali. Some local trains on up and down routes have also been cancelled. Apart from this, some Borivali and Andheri local trains on the harbour line will be run up to Goregaon.