Mumbai Mega Block for September 8, 2024: No Mega Block This Sunday as Central Railway Schedules Night Block on Slow Lines for Maintenance Work

The Central Railway, Mumbai Division, has announced that no mega block will be operated on its suburban sections of the Harbour Line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Panvel, and the Trans-Harbour Line between Thane and Panvel, on Sunday, September 8.

However, a mega block will be conducted on the slow lines for essential engineering and maintenance works during the night of Saturday and Sunday, from 12:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. The night block will take place on the slow line between the Masjid and Kurla stations.

As part of the night block, down slow line services departing from CSMT Mumbai between 12:14 a.m. and 12:24 a.m. will be diverted to the down fast line between CSMT and Vidyavihar, halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Kurla stations, before being redirected back to the down slow line at Vidyavihar.

Similarly, up-slow line services departing from Ghatkopar between 12:10 a.m. and 4:24 a.m. will be diverted to the up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai, with halts at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel, and Byculla stations.

Down Slow Line:

- The last local before the block will be the Thane local departing from CSMT at 11:55 p.m.

- The first local after the block will be the Karjat local departing from CSMT at 4:47 a.m.

Up Slow Line:

- The last local before the block will be the Karjat local departing from Kurla at 11:35 p.m.

- The first local after the block will be the Thane local departing from Thane at 4:42 a.m.

The Central Railway emphasized that these maintenance mega blocks are crucial for infrastructure upkeep and safety and requested passengers' cooperation for any inconvenience caused.