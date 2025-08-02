Mumbai Mega Block on August 3, 2025: Local Train Services to Be Affected in Central, Western and Harbour Lines on Sunday

Mumbai Local Mega Block on Sunday: Local train services in Central, Harbour and Western lines will undergo scheduled maintenance work, due to which, like every weekend, the railway imposes a 'Sunday Megablock'. Even on August 3, 2025, there will be major disruptions in Mumbai suburban train services as regular timings of local trains change on Sundays for authorities to carry out maintenance and repair work.

Central Line

On the Central Line, services on the fast line between Matunga and Mulund will be suspended from 11:05 am to 3:45 pm. Down fast trains leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will be diverted onto slow line at Matunga and will rejoin the fast line at Mulund.

The trains will be delayed by 15 minutes on both up and down lines. Up fast trains from Thane between 11:03 am and 3:38 pm will also be diverted on the slow track up to Matunga.

Harbour Line

The Harbour Line will witness a full megablock this Sunday between Kurla and Vashi railway stations from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm. All down trains to Vashi, Belapur and Panvel leaving CSMT between 10:34 am and 3:36 pm, as well as up services from those running towards CSMT between 10:16 am and 3:47 pm, stand cancelled.

Limited special suburban trains will run only on CSMT–Kurla and Panvel–Vashi sections to be partially suspended. Harbour Line passengers are permitted to use Thane–Vashi/Nerul services between 10 am and 6 pm.

Western Lin

The Western Line train services between Churchgate and Mumbai Central will also remain disrupt on Sunday from 10:35 am to 3:35 pm, as jumbo block is being imposed on both up and down fast lines. During this, all fast trains will run on the slow lines. As a result, several suburban trains will be cancelled, while others will either terminate early or reverse direction at Bandra or Dadar.

Train services on Transharbour and Uran lines will run as per the regular schedules without any disruptions during this period.