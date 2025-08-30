Mumbai Mega Block on August 31, 2025: Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines; Check Details

Ahead of five-day Ganpati visargan (immersion), the Central Railway (CR) of Mumbai division announced Sunday Megablock on August 31, 2025 on Harbour and Central line for repair and maintenance work of tracks, overhead wire, signalling etc, due to this several local trains will be cancelled or run behind its routine schedule.

During the Ganeshotsav, people prefer to visit public Ganesh pandals mostly in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), during night hours have darshan of Lord Ganesh idols and to witness different themes and decorations at pandals. Due to mega block on Sunday, devotees to face inconvenience. However, local train services on Western Line will run on time during this period.

Central Line

The mega block between the Vidyavihar Up line and Down line from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm on Sunday. Local trains departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10.48 am to 3.45 pm will be diverted on Down fast line from Down slow line between CSMT and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on Down slow line at Vidyavihar station.

Locals departing from Ghatkopar between 10.19 am to 15.22 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

Harbour Line

Services will be disturbed between Kural and Vashi on both Up and Down lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. Down Harbour line services to Panvel, Belapur, and Vashi from CSMT from 10.34 am to 15.36 pm will remain cancelled on Sunday. Services from Panvel, Belapur, and Vashi to CMST from 10.16 am to 15.47 pm will be suspended.

Special services will run between CSMT-Kurla and Panvel-Vashi during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Thane-Vashi/Neral stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

No Sunday Megablock in Wester, Uran and Trans Harbour lines.