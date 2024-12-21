Mumbai Mega Block on December 22, 2024: Local Train Services Will Be Disrupted in Central Line on Sunday; No Block in Harbour and Western Lines

The Central Railway has announced a significant mega block on Sunday, December 22, affecting local train services on both the Central and Trans-Harbour lines for maintenance work of infrastructure, like railway tracks, overhead weirs and many more.

Central Line Mega Block

On the Central Line, the mega block will take place between Thane and Kalyan on the Up and Down Fast lines from 10:40 AM to 3:40 PM. During this period, Down Fast and Semi-Fast local services departing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 9:34 AM to 3:03 PM will be diverted onto the Down Slow line. These trains will stop at Kalva, Mumbra, and Diva stations in addition to their regular halts, arriving at their destinations approximately 10 minutes later than scheduled.

Conversely, Up Fast and Semi-Fast services leaving Kalyan from 10:28 AM to 3:40 PM will be redirected onto the Up Slow line, halting at Diva, Mumbra, and Kalva stations before reverting to the Up Fast line at Mulund station.

Trans-Harbour Mega Block

The Trans-Harbour line will also experience disruptions with a block scheduled from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM. All Up and Down Trans-Harbour line services between Vashi/Nerul and Thane will remain suspended during this time. Consequently, Down line services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel departing Thane from 10:35 AM to 4:07 PM and Up line services for Thane departing Vashi/Nerul/Panvel from 10:25 AM to 4:09 PM will be cancelled.

There will be no blocks on the Harbour or Western lines on December 22. However, there will be a night block on the Western Line between Bhayandar and Vasai stations on the intervening nights of Saturday/Sunday (December 21/22) for maintenance work.