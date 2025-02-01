Mumbai Mega Block on February 2, 2025: Local Train Services Will Be Disrupted in Central and Western Lines on Sunday

Railway announced Mega Block for Sunday, February 2, for Central and Western lines due to maintenance work of tracks, platforms and overhead wire. On the Central line, local train services will be disrupted from Mulund in UP and DOWN lines from 11.30 am to 3.30 pm, and trains will be delayed by 15 minutes compared to their current schedule. While in the Western line, there will be a jumbo block for 4-hours, due to which suburban services will remain cancelled at Jogeshwari and Kandivali stations.

Central Line:

DOWN fast-line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10.58 am to 3.10 pm will be diverted on DOWN slow at Matunga, halting as per their respective halts between Matunga and Mulund station. They will arrive at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on the DOWN fast line at Mulund station.

UP fast-line services leaving Thane from 11.25 am to 3.27 pm will be diverted on the UP slow line at Mulund, halting as per their respective halts between Mulund and Matunga stations. They will be re-diverted on the UP fast line at Matunga station and will arrive at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Western Line:

To carry out maintenance work on tracks, overhead, and signalling equipment, a four-hour Jumbo Block will be taken on the 5th line between Jogeshwari and Kandivali stations from 09.30 to 13.30 on Sunday, February 2nd, 2025.

During the block period, all Mail and Express trains originating from Bandra Terminus will run on the Down Fast line between Andheri and Borivali stations, hence being dealt with Platform No. 6 at Borivali station. Due to this, some suburban services will remain cancelled. There is no block on the trans harbour and Uran lines.

Meanwhile, there will be a midnight bloc on February 1 and 2 (Saturday and Sunday) as the Central Railway of Mumbai division will operate Special Traffic and Power Blocks for the launch of the FOB main girder between Kalyan and Vangani on February 1 and 2.

A block will be imposed between 1.30 am and 3.30 am on the UP and DOWN lines between Kalyan and Badlapur (Excluding stations) and between Ambernath and Vangani (Excluding stations).

UP and DOWN lines between Badlapur and Vangani. Duration: 02:00 hrs to 03:30 hrs (01.30 hours).

Working of Suburban Trains During the Block Period:

Suburban services will not be available between Kalyan and Karjat sections during the block period.

Last Local for Karjat before block - CSMT departure at 23:51 hours and Karjat arrival at 01:49 hours

First Local for CSMT after block - Karjat departure at 03:35 hours and CSMT arrival at 05:56 hours.

First Local for CSMT after block Ambarnath departure 04:08 hours and CSMT arrival at 05:50 hours.

Night Block Between Virar and Vaitarna, Saphale - Kelve Road

A Block will be taken on Saturday/Sunday, 01st/02nd February 2025, for the launching of the PSC slab and girder between Virar & 'Vaitarna and Saphale & Kelve Road. The block will be for six hours, i.e. from 22.50 hrs to 04.50. The Six-hour block will be undertaken on UP & Down Main Line, due to which few Western Railway trains will be affected.

93039 (VR-DRD) - will remain fully Cancelled on Saturday 01-02-2025.

93042 (DRD-VR) - will remain fully Cancelled on Saturday 01-02-2025.

Train No. 93002 Dahanu Road – Churchgate Local Departing from Dahanu Road at 04:40 hrs will be regulated by 50 minutes.

Train No. 93004 Dahanu Road - Churchgate Local Departing from Dahanu Road at 06:05 hrs will be regulated by 50 minutes.

Train No. 69164 Dahanu Road – Panvel Passenger will be regulated by 50 minutes.

Train No. 69174 Dahanu Road – Borivali Passenger will be rescheduled by 50 minutes on 2nd February 2025.